“Nobody talks about the terrain of cruelty that is culture” – Radio Nacional
As an actress, in 2009 Camila Sosa premiered her first solo show, Carnes tolendas, a stage portrait of a transvestite, which continues to be performed regularly and successfully. She was the protagonist of the film Mia, by Javier van de Couter, she acted in the miniseries La viuda de Rafael and La chica que cleaning. And in theater she did El bello indifferent, by Jean Cocteau, Putx madre and El cabaret de la Difunta Correa.
Camila is herself a transvestite who years ago prostituted herself to survive and often says that her first official act of transvestism was writing. Author of the essay The Useless Journey, the story Thesis on a Domestication and the book of poems Sandro’s Girlfriend -name of the blog she had for a while-, with her new book, I’m a fool for loving you -translation of the title of a song by Billie Holiday- confirms her narrative talent with a volume made up of nine stories that make up a vibrant narrative set full of fury and beauty.
