“Nobody talks about the terrain of cruelty that is culture” – Radio Nacional

Camila Sosa Villada from Cordoba was born in La Falda and is a multiple talent. Actress, narrator, essayist and poet, she studied Social Communication and Theater at university. With her first novel, Las malas, she unexpectedly established herself as one of the most powerful and transgressive Argentine authors, which also gave her success in other countries, with awards such as Sor Juana at the Guadalajara Fair and Finestres de Narrativa. , and translations in more than ten languages. Las malas, it has already been said, is an unclassifiable and daring book that tells the story of Tía Encarna, a transvestite who spends her nights in the red light district of Parque Sarmiento, a kind of guru and collective mother who shelters other members of the transvestite community who go around the world with their whole lives on top of them, a life “that fits in a seedy little purse”.

As an actress, in 2009 Camila Sosa premiered her first solo show, Carnes tolendas, a stage portrait of a transvestite, which continues to be performed regularly and successfully. She was the protagonist of the film Mia, by Javier van de Couter, she acted in the miniseries La viuda de Rafael and La chica que cleaning. And in theater she did El bello indifferent, by Jean Cocteau, Putx madre and El cabaret de la Difunta Correa.

Camila is herself a transvestite who years ago prostituted herself to survive and often says that her first official act of transvestism was writing. Author of the essay The Useless Journey, the story Thesis on a Domestication and the book of poems Sandro’s Girlfriend -name of the blog she had for a while-, with her new book, I’m a fool for loving you -translation of the title of a song by Billie Holiday- confirms her narrative talent with a volume made up of nine stories that make up a vibrant narrative set full of fury and beauty.

