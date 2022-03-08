Natalie Portman Praises ‘Only Older Man Who Led Me Without Ever Behaving Disgustingly’

Natalie Portman in Closer

Throughout many years of his career, and still today, Natalie Portman she does not stop fighting against the sexualization of her figure. Since her first on-screen job in ‘The Perfect Assassin’, the actress suffered from all kinds of inappropriate comments and -on several occasions- she expressed that, even though she was a minor, she had to deal with inappropriate opinions and attitudes. In an interview produced for a book based on the work of Mike Nichols, Portman highlighted that director for the respect with which he treated her in the projects they shared.

The actress first worked with Nichols in 2001, for the stage play The Seagull, beside meryl streep and Philip Seymour Hoffmann. and in the book Mike Nichols, A Life, Portman recalled that collaboration: “At the time I was 19 years old and I had never done so much research for a character, except for when I played Anne Frank on stage. I was there and I saw how Phil kept writing down questions in her notebook, or how Meryl improvised songs and wrote them down on a piece of paper that she kept in her pocket, in case she felt that her character needed to sing. something “.

In this context, Natalie said that Nichols gave her the necessary confidence to immerse herself on a stage with these two acting greats, without ever distrusting her talent.

She returned to work with the director in 2004, in the film closerin which they also participated Julia RobertsJude Law and Clive Owen. In that feature film, she played a stripper and, in his own words, it was one of the most important filming experiences of his career.

In another excerpt from the interview for the same book, he recalled: “He was the only older man to guide me without ever behaving disgustingly. I think he was a real feminist. In his way of working, he only saw you as a talented, creative and interesting person. That is an extraordinarily peculiar quality, which very few directors of his generation share”.

Regarding the scenes of a sexual nature that Natalie had in that film, different testimonies say that Nichols was very respectful, that he made sure that his protagonist felt comfortable with each one of the images and the costumes, and that he did not begin to film until she didn’t approve. On this, Portman added: “He did a lot for me. I wish I had that gift to guide another person like he did with me.”

