Mila Kunis, a Jew of Ukrainian origin, and Ashtor Kutcher seek to raise $30 million for refugees from Ukraine

Jewish Link – Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are halfway to their goal of raising $30 million for the people of Ukraine. Kunis, a Ukrainian-born Jew, immigrated to the United States in 1991.

In a video of Instagram posted on the account kutcher On Saturday, the couple provided an update on their fundraising efforts to benefit the country amid the Russian invasion.

“UPDATE! 15 million. We are halfway to our goal. Thanks for the support!” kutcher captioned the video on his account, along with the hashtag “stand with Ukraine“. Since then, the funds have grown to more than $17 million.

In the video, which was supported by Reese witherspoon and others, Kunis He talked about his progress so far.

“We just wanted to give you a quick update on where we stand on fundraising. We’re halfway there,” he said. Kuniswho was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi in 1983. “We are very excited and want to thank each and every one of you. It’s been an amazing last 48 hours.”

After providing the update on your fundraising efforts, Kunis I present Ryan Petersonthe creator of flex portand brian cheskyexecutive director of airbnbto talk more about where donated funds are channeled.

kutcher He added that more than 30,000 people have already donated to the cause.

“We are halfway there. We’re at $15 million and we’re heading to $30. We are going to make this happen,” she said. “There are some problems in the world that require a village to solve, and there are other problems that require the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems.”

The actors first announced their project GoFundMe on Thursday, pledging to donate up to $3 million in donations. In a moving video, Kunis He spoke about his Ukrainian heritage and his decision to help his native country.

“I am a proud American. I love everything this country has done for me and my family,” she said, “but today I have never been more proud to be ukrainian“.

kutcher He added: “And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

