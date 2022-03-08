Michelle Jenner believes that female characters like Aloy are essential in video games

Michelle JennerAloy’s voice actress in Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden Westcommented in a recent interview granted to El Espaol that the female characters such as the protagonist of the Guerrilla Games saga are essential so that more players can see themselves reflected in video games. Before moving on to his statements, we leave you with a spectacular cinematic trailer in which you can appreciate Jenner’s voice work in this new installment that goes on sale today, 18th of Februaryexclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems.

“It is important that we all feel identified. Years ago it was not recognized that there were so many women who liked to play and now we have said ‘we are here, we love it and we want to feel identified. We want characters that resemble us. We want to see ourselves reflected in heroines’“, explained the actress with the intention of highlighting that in recent times the female protagonists have begun to gain importance and that they have gone from being hypersexualized characters or princesses to authentic heroines. Of course, there is still some room for improvement, at least “until a day comes when we are not surprised or do not care if the protagonist is a woman or a man,” added the actress.

Jenner talks about her experience dubbing the sequel

In the same interview, which we invite you to read because it comments on several of the most interesting aspects of the dubbing profession, Jenner has talked about how much time she has spent working on the sequel and how Aloy’s character has evolved with it. regarding the first part. Broadly speaking, the actress has commented that she began the recordings in February of last year and that she finished in November, dedicating about 150 hours in total. On the other hand, Jenner has highlighted that Aloy “looks more mature, warrior and strong… But he still has that sensitive part towards wanting to protect natureand the land that surrounds it”, something that we will be able to discover starting today.