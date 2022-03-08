Meli G, the artist to double Emma Watson opened the doors for her

Dubbing Emma Watson’s voice in Spanish in the movie “Beauty and the Beast” opened the doors for Meli G in the music scene and now she intends to steal the hearts of all the people who have given her the opportunity to listen to her compositions. .

“The character that has impacted me the most both in my personal and professional life has been the voice of ‘Bella’, because for me she was always my favorite, she was always my favorite princess, and being a princess let’s say she can fulfill that I dream of giving her the voice. And when they gave me the opportunity to be the voice of Emma Watson, it was also a super strong impact because I admire her a lot, I love how she acts and it also marked my musical career super strong, “says Meli G.

The voice actress indicates that it has been 17 years giving voice to different characters, from “Lucy” in The Chronicles of Narnia, “Violet Markey” in Violet and Finch, “Malin” in Pokémon: Kyurem Vs. The Mystic Swordsman, “Pinkie Pie” in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and many more. “There have been projects that throughout my career have left me with incredible things, for example, that many people are interested in who is behind the voice, it is incredible to be able to lend your voice to different characters in many ways, who have many characteristics” , he points out.

And although he will continue to lend his voice to other projects, for the moment he will focus more on the world of music and that is why, after a long time, he decided to relaunch his single “Basta ya”, which is available on all platforms. digital. “Initially, the networks cost me a lot of work, there was a time when I was very involved in YouTube, I put out a lot of content and now I want to redirect it more to music, so that people no longer see me only as a dubbing actress, but as a singer, in fact, I started my channel doing covers,” he explains.

On the other hand, she emphasizes that, for an independent singer like her, it is essential to be present on networks and platforms to have much more contact with her followers.

“I feel that, for independent artists like me, it is a method that you have to continue using until your project begins to bear fruit, obviously everyone has their own process, for example lately I had not been so active in music, also because of certain changes that I experienced, then the pandemic came and I focused on other things, now I have resumed my music and that makes me very happy,” he deepens.