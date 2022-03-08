Mbappé was injured in training and is doubtful to face Real Madrid

the french striker Kylian Mbappe has been injured in the morning training of the PSG and it is doubt for the return duel of Round of 16 of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid; on Wednesday in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although at first the club’s medical services feared that the player suffered a fracture, this hypothesis seems to be ruled out.

The attacker of 23 years suffered a hard blow to the foot with another of his teammates, for which he had to prematurely abandon the preparation session planned by the club and immediately underwent medical examinations.

Mbappe, author of 19 goals on the french league and another five in the Champions League, he was Real Madrid’s executioner in the first leg played three weeks ago at the Princes Parkwhen he got the local victory goal in stoppage time.

The footballer is carrying the weight of the team and his absence last Saturday against Nice was noted in the offensive production of PSG, which added the third loss it’s from the season (1-0).

TO three and half months from the end of his contract with the Paris Saint-Germainthe striker, who this summer showed his desire to sign for Real Madrid, has not yet extended his commitment to the Parisian club, which raises all questions about his immediate future.

