Mbappé injured in PSG training; exams are reassuring

The 23-year-old attacker had to leave the preparation session prematurely two days before facing the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League

the french striker Kylian Mbappe has been injured in the morning training of the PSG and it is a doubt for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League who will face the Real Madrid on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Although at first the club’s medical services feared that the player suffered a fracture, this hypothesis seems to be ruled out.

The 23-year-old attacker suffered a severe blow to the foot with another of his teammates, for which he had to leave the preparation session scheduled by the club prematurely and immediately underwent medical examinations.

Mbappeauthor of 14 goals in the French league and another five in the Champions Leaguewas the executioner of Real Madrid in the first leg played three weeks ago at the Parc des Princes, when he scored the local victory goal in added time.

The footballer is carrying the weight of the team and his absence last Saturday against Nice was noticeable in the offensive production of the PSGwhich added the third defeat of the season (1-0).

Mbappé is injured in PSG training and is doubtful to face Real Madrid Getty Images

Three and a half months from the end of his contract with the Paris Saint Germainthe striker, who this summer showed his desire to sign for the Real Madridhas not yet extended his commitment to the Parisian club, which raises all the questions about his immediate future.

Hours later, the PSG announced that the results of the medical tests carried out on the French striker Kylian Mbappe are “reassuring”, two days before the match against Real Madrid round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Parisian club announced that the player will be evaluated again in the next 24 hours.

“Kylian Mbappe He has received a blow to his left foot in training today. He has done a treatment this afternoon, “said the PSGwhich confirmed the casualties of the Spaniards Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera.

In an interview with EFE, held at the Oreedo training center in Saint-Germain en Laye (outside of Paris), coach Mauricio Pochettino announced that Ramos’ move to Madrid, recovering from a new physical problem, is due to the fact that Wednesday’s duel is “decisive”.

“Sergio asked us to travel, he would like to travel, he is a player who has practically spent his entire career in the Real Madrid, 17 years as captain and won so much there. It is clear that he would like to come back and he asked us to be able to travel and attend the match”, declared the coach.