Mayor of Guadalajara reported that security will be reinforced for the National Classic

The National Classic and the other parties of the Day 10 of the Clausura 2022 will be played normally, after the last three matches of Day 9 were suspended due to acts of violence in Saturday’s game between Queretaro and Atlas.

The authorities of Jalisco They are already preparing the security protocol for the duel of Chivas against America.

the mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus, reported that it is expected that there will be 1,200 security elements, at least, in the Akron Stadium.

“We are going to reinforce the operations, between the state government, the municipal governments for the parties that are coming. We are agreeing that the Secretary of Security support Zapopan in this operation and then we will have the Clásico Tapatío. We will be taking measures, we await the announcement of the federation, of the league and you can see us working together, ”he mentioned at a press conference, in which Governor Enrique Alfaro was also present.

The president of the L.iga MX, Mikel Arriola, announced that the fans will no longer be able to enter the stadiums when their teams play as visitors, so this weekend the Eagles will not be able to count on the support of ‘La Monumental’.

