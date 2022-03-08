Maxim Chmerkovsky returns to the US from Ukraine, meets with PETA

Maxim Chmerkovsky returned safely to the United States.

A “Dancing with the Stars” graduate – who has been sent Social Media Updates From his native Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion, he was romantically reunited with his wife Peta Murgatroyd at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

The two shared a long, sweet hug in the airport lounge, as seen in photos taken by paparazzi.

Murgatroyd, 35, previously asked fans on Instagram to pray for her husband’s safe return.

“I don’t usually ask for these things on my social network, but today is very hard and the next ones will be even more so,” he wrote last week.

“My pain is overwhelming and I suffer, but sending her your positive light and your love will mean a lot to me. I really don’t want more.”

Murgatroyd continued his run and urged fans to “come home soon”.

“Please pray for a quick and safe exit. I have faith. I have hope and I have prayed a lot.” Please pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians whose lives are being massively uprooted. I have come to love this country the times I have visited them and they are in an Unfathomable situation.

The two shared a sweet hug as they got together romantically at LAX. London Entertainment/Shutterstock

As Page Six previously reported, Chmerkovskiy, 42, was abroad to act as a judge for the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance,” while Murgatroyd was in Los Angeles with his 5-year-old son Shai.

The former mirror ball champion began posting videos of Ukraine during the invasion and continued to document his journey as he tried to escape.

«[There’s] Lots of fights everywhere. The streets are crazy. I was arrested once. … But all the best, he promised,” Chmerkovsky said in one of his videos. “It was maybe the least shocking moment in all of this regarding Ukraine, but for me, it was a reality check.”

On Monday, Chmerkovskiy shared another update to let fans know that he was able to safely get on the “train” out of Ukraine and into Poland.

“We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). A train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is crazy », he explained. “At first it seems manageable, but it gets much worse when the time comes.” to really get on the train.”