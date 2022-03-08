Marie-Claire | All about the transgressive look of Kim Kardashian by Balenciaga

kim kardashian and Balenciaga They are the ideal union. The transgressive fashion firm has found in the socialite a muse for set trend and leave messages behind the look like at the Met Gala.

During the Paris Fashion Week, kim kardashian attended the parade Balenciaga in an outfit designed by the house, made 100% of sticky tape. The look, which was also presented on the catwalk, was named aware alluding to war.

Balenciaga wrapped Kim Kardashian in a transgressive look

DETAILS OF KIM KARDASHIAN’S BALENCIAGA LOOK

The yellow tape with the name of the fashion firm in black, was rolled up by the body of the Kardashian from the neck to the tips of the feethowever the businesswoman and socialite She seemed very comfortable in her look.

What accessories Kim Kardashian wore a mini bag also from Balenciagawrapped in the same adhesive design.

the parade of Balenciaga was replicated by the local and international press by showing his empathy with Ukraineand speak out against the war with Russia.

