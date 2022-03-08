Luka Romero is summoned by the Argentina team

Mexico. The coach of the Argentine national team Lionel Scalloni “early” to Mexico and summons the 17-year-old Luka Romero, who plays for Lazio, for the World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Ecuador.

Luke Romero He has Mexican nationality, as well as Spanish, and it was rumored that he could be called up to play for the Azteca National Team in the near future.

The Argentine coach introduced the star of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Leo Messi and seven youths who play in Europe in the list of 44 soccer players reserved this Sunday for the closing of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After the absence of the captain Albiceleste in the last two days after his recovery from the coronavirus, Messi returns to be available to Scaloni for the matches that Argentina will play on March 25 against Venezuela in Buenos Aires and four days later against Ecuador in Guayaquil.

Lionel Scaloni summons seven youths who play in Europe

Besides the return of MessiScaloni surprised in the call with seven youths who play in Europe: Franco Carboni (18 years with Inter), Valentín Carboni (17 with Inter), Alejandro Garnacho (17 with Manchester United), Nicolás Paz (17 with Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (18 from Villarreal), Luke Romero (17 from Lazio) and Matías Soulé (18 from Juventus).

It is rumored that the call for youth is to ensure that these players do not end up defending the jersey of other national teams in the future, since each of them has another nationality besides Argentina.

The only Argentine player who plays in the BBVA MX League who was called up is the Rayados de Monterrey goalkeeper Stephen Astrada.

With Argentina already qualified for Qatar, the coaching staff will use these two commitments to carry out evaluations in order to define the list for the World Cup event.

+ The list of 44 reserved by Lionel Scaloni is as follows:

. Goalkeepers (5): Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa-GBR), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal-ESP), Juan Musso (Atalanta-ITA) and Esteban Andrada (Rayados-MEX).

. Defenders (12): Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla-ESP), Nahuel Molina (Udinese-ITA), Cristian Romero (Tottenham-GBR), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica-POR), Juan Foyth (Villarreal-ESP), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina -ITA), Germán Pezzella (Betis-ESP), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax-NED), Nehúen Pérez (Udinese-ITA), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax-NED), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla-ESP) and Franco Carboni (Inter-ITA ).

. Midfielders (13): Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid-ESP), Leandro Paredes (PSG-FRA), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal-ESP), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen-GER), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham-GBR), Guido Rodríguez (Betis-ESP), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese-ITA), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa-GBR), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla-ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton-GBR), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid-ESP) , Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal-ESP) and Valentín Carboni (Inter-ITA).

. Forwards (14): Lionel Messi (PSG-FRA), Lautaro Martínez (Inter-ITA), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla-ESP), Nicolás González (Fiorentina-ITA), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid-ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus -ITA), Ángel Di María (PSG-FRA), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Joaquín Correa (Inter-ITA), Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona-ITA), Lucas Boyé (Elche-ESP), Matías Soulé (Juventus- ITA), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United-GBR) and

Luke Romero

(Lazio-ITA).