Life was like this: the Oscar nominees take off their masks and meet again | Culture

The blue and yellow of Ukraine has sneaked into the biggest festival of cinema. The conflict in Eastern Europe has been this Monday an unavoidable issue for the nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscar, which will be held on March 27. The days of combat and, above all, the unpredictable outcome of this crisis were discussed in the informal chats at the traditional lunch of the candidates for the most coveted prize. Some showed their support in a symbolic way. Peter Sarsgaard, partner of nominee Maggie Gyllehnall for The Lost Daughter, wore a yellow suit and carried a Ukrainian flag on his lapel. He was not the only one. “We are, like the international community, with Ukraine”, said David Rubin, the president of the Academy, in his opening message, who recalled that art “has the power to build bridges, heal and unify”.

The Hollywood elite have enjoyed some normalcy after two years of the pandemic. Executives, celebrities and professionals left the Zoom screens – and the masks – to face each other in the exclusive Fairmont hotel. The coronavirus forced this meeting to be canceled last year. And for this forced some modifications. All nominees had to present their vaccination card and a negative PCR test carried out the day before. There was no great family photo. The nominees were called one by one by Alfred Molina to be photographed in smaller groups. JK Simmons, who is seeking his second Oscar for Being The Ricardos, was the only one who went up to one of the two stages with a mask on. A photographer asked him to take it off.

The nominees were spread over 41 tables. The distribution was left to chance. An artist nominated for best makeup could share food side by side with the producer of one of the animated shorts. Two seats further could be Billie Eilish, nominated for her song for No Time to Dieor Denis Villenueve, director of dunes. Will Smith, one of the favorites in the best actor category, arrived late, when he had already started the ceremony.

Penelope Cruz, Ariana DeBose, Seteven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, Denzel Washington and Kenneth Branagh pose for a photo at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Louis Paul Beauregard

Despite the lottery, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem seemed to be in the middle of it all. His table, in the center of the room, seemed to be the space where veterans and amateurs gravitated while waiting for a greeting or a selfie. The nominated couple, one of the two that aspires to an award in the 94th edition (the other is Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who did not attend), shared a table with Steven Spielberg, who is seeking his third victory as director with West Side Storyand the young actress Emilia Jones, one of the protagonists of coda, the film that for many could become the big surprise at the gala after its triumph at the independent Spirit Awards and at the SAG Awards, from the actors’ union. Pedro Almodóvar was unable to attend the event.

“I’m only here for the food,” joked Guillermo del Toro, one of the first to take his seat, along with his partner Kim Morgan. to the director of Nightmare Alley colleagues like Paolo Sorrentino, nominated for The hand of GodParamount executives and the Spanish and Chilean filmmakers nominated, respectively, with their shorts the Windhsield Wiper and Beast.

Penelope Cruz melted into a warm hug with Jessica Chastain. Both showed in public that there is no bad blood between actresses who compete in the same category. Chastain, nominated for Tammy Faye’s eyes, She went to lunch accompanied by Stephen Pieters, the religious who became an activist in favor of HIV patients after his interview with the televangelist. They were joined by Gyllenhaal, who adapted a story by Italian writer Elena Ferrante into a movie for Netflix. Nicole Kidman, another of the favorites in the category of best actress, did not attend the event, becoming one of the great absentees.

Will Packer, the show’s producer, joked with the nominees. “Do not go up without prepared speeches. Don’t be lazy… you have a 20% chance of winning,” he said with a laugh. To reinforce the message, the Academy presented a sketch starring Kate McKinnon that gave some clues in a comical tone on how to make the 45 seconds that a nominee has between the moment he knows he has won and the music that asks him to finish his thanks.

Laughter filled the room during the excerpt, but below the surface there is annoyance among Academy members about this year’s adjustments to streamline the television broadcast of the awards. Those in charge of the ceremony announced that eight awards (Documentary Short, Editing, Makeup and Hairdressing, Soundtrack, Production Design, Animated Short Film, and Sound) will be awarded one hour before the ceremony and added to the live broadcast. This has been condemned by various unions in the industry and by some of the most important voices. “I do not agree with the decision. This is one of the most collaborative media in the world. We make movies together, we are a family whose art is as indispensable as each other’s,” Spielberg told dead line Sunday night after a cast screening of his version of the classic Hollywood musical.

The campaigns to take the coveted statuette have already begun. On March 17, Academy members will begin voting for their favorites. The camaraderie seen this Monday is about to vanish.

