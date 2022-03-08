Kris Jenner demonstrates her luxurious life by revealing that she has a room just for dishes | Kourtney-Kardashian | Poosh | videos | Eint | shows

Chris Jenner, the great matriarch of the Kardashian clan, showed off the luxuries that her heritage, estimated at 170 million dollars, allows her. In a recent post on pooshthe lifestyle blog of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, the ‘Momager’ presented one of the extravagances that she keeps in her house, her collection of fine porcelain from the most prestigious designers such as Gucci and Hermes, for which she dedicated a special room just to house your 10 complete dinnerware sets.

