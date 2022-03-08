Kris Jenner demonstrates her luxurious life by revealing that she has a room just for dishes | Kourtney-Kardashian | Poosh | videos | Eint | shows

Chris Jenner, the great matriarch of the Kardashian clan, showed off the luxuries that her heritage, estimated at 170 million dollars, allows her. In a recent post on pooshthe lifestyle blog of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, the ‘Momager’ presented one of the extravagances that she keeps in her house, her collection of fine porcelain from the most prestigious designers such as Gucci and Hermes, for which she dedicated a special room just to house your 10 complete dinnerware sets.

Kris Jenner’s tableware

Impeccably organized, the room resembles a mini museum with individual lighting for each set of crockery, in addition to including some ‘rare’ board games at its entrance, as a hall.

Among the pieces shown are some featuring couture illustrations by KUWTK stars Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The plates of the collection are also recognizable Hermes Carnets d’Equateur Dinnerware with images of jaguars, macaws and panthers painted by the naturalist Robert Dallet, and whose price ranges from US$ 560.00 to US$ 2,030.00 per piece.

Similarly, there is white porcelain Herbarium by Gucci, with designs of cherry branches, leaves and flowers, inspired by vintage fabrics. Manufactured and brought from Italy, a tea kettle costs US$620.

The return of the Kardashians

Kris Jenner would show more of the luxuries of her mansion in the new reality show that will premiere in April, “The Kardashians”, through Hulu.

This new season, the 21st if you count it as a sequel to the previous 20 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E!, would focus on the mediatic divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as the passionate relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

