Kim Kardashian arrives wrapped in duct tape to pack the Balenciaga parade: The uncomfortable outfit generated ridicule and memes on the networks | People | Entertainment

Kim Kardashian once again stars in internet memes, wearing one of her original outfits that always give people something to talk about. Kanye West’s ex-wife stole all the eyes of the guests at the parade of his favorite brand: Balenciaga.

The billionaire businesswoman this time stole the show by wearing an unconventional outfit, at the fashion house show held at Paris Fashion Week, Latfan reviewed.

Through his stories on his official Instagram account, he showed photographs of huge rolls of packing tape with the name of the fashion house, as well as a bag that was his complement lined with that material.

In addition, she also showed how she was packed in the tape from head to toe, with the phrase “Getting ready for the Balenciaga show” (Getting ready for the Balenciaga show).

Kim wore a black jumpsuit with pointed toe boots of the same color, which were then covered in the fashion firm’s paper.

Wave of memes and comments for Kim’s outfit

As expected, the protagonist of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” raised criticism and comments regarding her recent gala. Her uncomfortable outfit didn’t even allow her to walk freely, and she appreciated that when she was going to take a seat to enjoy the parade.

A creak showed how difficult it was for the socialite to go through those endless hours, under her commitment to wear an original outfit for Balenciaga.

Salma Hayek was also in attendance, and the actress couldn’t hide her shock at seeing Kim wrapped in duct tape. The actress brought her hands to her mouth in surprise at how she sounded when she finally managed to sit in the middle of the people taking her phone to record.

In a tweet you can see how they dedicate a publication made by the Spanish singer Rosaliareferring to the bad combinations of style and outfits.

Others kept asking themselves “yes or no?” to the fact that Kim was covered in the brand’s tape to celebrate fashion week in Paris.

Network users compared her with other artists who have worn similar ideas, such as Lady Gaga And till Pauline Rubio.

But not everything was criticism and vanity, as it was learned that the parade was dedicated to the current war being waged in Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Shirts with the colors of the flag of the attacked country on the chairs arranged for the attendees, showed the intention of the firm’s creative director, Demna. The designer made an admirable gesture by remembering how much the war started by Russia affected him, removing all his past as a refugee. (AND)

