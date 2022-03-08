Kendall Jenner makes a stylish statement with dresses over pants

Kendall Jenner rewrite the rules of style. His unique and precise taste for fashion has given him the best dressed titleso it directs the street style with minimalist and timeless choices, which he then transforms with eloquent accessories, such as footwear or jackets. However, when he steps on a catwalk, he immediately causes a stir, not only because of his 1.79 meter height, or his expertise when walking, also because of the way in which he exhibits and vivifies each of the designs.

The lights of the most anticipated stages of New York, London, Milan and Paris have been turned on, encompassing all the attention. But, when the supermodel, Kendall Jennerplay the prada catwalkeverything was paralyzed and the eyes were focused on his change of look, a new mane in sight. Shedding her natural dark brown, to give way to a bright tint that illuminates her features, she invoked the power of transparent skirts, and demonstrated the ingenuity of fusing sports pieces with other formal ones, of course, we have seen it on the asphalt for a long time, but now it is stronger than ever.

Its passage through the main fashion capitals has not been in vain, since it indicated that the stylistic vigor of the bootcut jeans it’s never ending. She elevated the Parisian aesthetic in a knit midi dress and knee-high boots, a duo that will lead the coming months. So far, everything reports grace, but we must reveal that it was her last appearance that unleashed the best styling: a look from dresses over pants.

Kendall Jenner shows how to wear dresses over pants











© Courrèges/Gorunway

Kendall Jenner teaches style at the Courrèges Fall/Winter 2022 catwalk.





The parade Fall/Winter 2022 from Courregesexuded a refined air in minidresses and high boots. Now, after a new path traced, inspired by the first years of the century, we understand the call that has been made to the duo of garments of the moment, dresses over pants. Therefore, the sister of the Kardashian clan unleashed lessons on how to wear them in a sophisticated key.

The look 29 of Courreges it was a total look black, moving away from that geometric, colorful and futuristic vision that represents the brand, to set sail for a absolute minimalisma result that businesswoman handles perfectly. The midi-dress features a slit in the front, deep ‘V’ neckline, approaching almost a boat end and fine details cut out to the sides. To proclaim distinction, a trousers ribbed announced to be the flagship companion, ensuring comfort at the same time.

This outfit is, without a doubt, a decision to consider when visiting the office or attending a social event. The formula to look impeccable is in the shoes. The French proposal lays out some pointed toe leather ankle boots. The details, like the mini bag and the maxi accessories did the rest. On the other hand, if summer craves to see such a creation soon, you just need to lean towards flashy accessories, like gladiator sandals seen on luxury labels like Paco Rabanne and Louis Vuitton.

That’s how the creator of tequila 818 builds the most chameleonic alternative of the season, dresses over pants. These are perfect for firming up any style at 20, 30, 40 and 50+. It could be said now that this duo solves the new meaning of elegance.