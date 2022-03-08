Keanu Reeves will play Batman in a new DC movie

Mexico City.- For a huge number of reasons, Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. Therefore, it is always good news to hear that the charismatic actor will have a major role and we think you will be delighted to hear that Keanu Reeves will be Batman in a new animated film from DC. Mind you, it’s probably not what you’re thinking (or expecting).

It turns out that, through a new advance, DC confirmed that Keanu Reeves will be Batman on DC League of Super-Pets. In case you don’t know, this is an animated film with comedy touches that is focused on the pets of Superman and Batman.

The new trailer shared by DC focuses on showing us when Batman meets Ace (Kevin Hart), the dog that will be his partner in the DC League of Super-Pets. It also lets us see that in this tape we will listen to Dwayne Johnson What cryptothe dog of Superman already John Krasinski like Superman. Thus, it is a tape with a luxury cast.

We leave you the progress below:

Batman works alone or does he? the @DCSuperPets are coming to theaters this summer. #DCSuperPets pic.twitter.com/Zr8jiPFE5y — DC (@DCComics) March 6, 2022

It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, there is no news about the dubbing of DC League of Super-Pets. We will be pending and will inform you when we know more about it.

It is worth reminding you that 2022 will be a year that will give us many versions of Batman. So, fans of the hero of Gotham city they will have a lot of content to enjoy.

In addition to the version of Keanu Reeves that you could see further back, there is also the one of Robert Pattinson in the newly released batman. To that is added that Ben Affleck would return to the character for the movie Flash. In that film we are also expected to see Michael Keaton put on the costume of the bat hero again.

Information of LevelUp