Johnny Depp will star in his first movie since his divorce proceedings with Amber Heard began

The actor Johnny Depp He has not been going through one of his best moments. In 2016, after the divorce of the marriage they formed a year earlier, the also actress Amber Heard accused him of abuse and sent some alleged photos as evidence to the media. The case has not yet been solved and each development is quickly transferred to the press around the world since its inception. In fact, in 2018, Johnny Depp sued the British tabloid newspaper The Sun for the way it covered Heard’s accusations towards him.

Since then, job offers have not been very abundant, and in fact, they prevented him from returning to very important sagas like ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The star’s most recent appearance was in Andrew Levitas’s 2020 film ‘Minamata,’ a film about war photographer W. Eugene Smith. However, the film has not been released yet in the U.S. The actor has claimed that they’re boycotting him in Hollywood.

But now, 4 years later, has finally landed a role in a movie, and neither more nor less than the protagonist. Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV of France. The news broke through a recent article on the French website Satellifax.







A long way from Hollywood

The movie will start shooting this summer, in France, in the Palace of Versailles and surroundings. In addition, it will be written entirely in French. Perhaps for this reason, the director Maiwennchose Depp as his leading man, as he knows how to speak the language fluently.

At the moment, the specific plot of the film is unknown, although everything indicates that it will focus on the life of the controversial monarch, who reigned for 59 years, the longest in French history. It also does not have a definitive title.

