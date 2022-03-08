Johnny Depp Hires ‘Making a Murderer’ Lawyer in His Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp He has been trying to prove his innocence since 2019 since that same year his ex-wife Amber Heard land accused of being a batterer in an article. Although she did not mention the actor, it was deduced that she referred to him, the actress did not deny it and seriously affected the interpreter’s reputation.

Since then, the legal battle has added numerous episodes to his long process that is still open today with a new trial this time in the United States, but that Johnny Depp hopes to put an end to. To do this, he has given a blow by hiring the successful criminal attorney Kathleen Zellner.

This media lawyer has joined the legal team of the actor, who has said in a statement to Page Six the following words: “I have spent the last 30 years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing.. I welcome adding Johnny Depp to that list and joining his dream team of those who share this point of view and have championed it effectively.”

Zellner will share the representation with Adam Waldman and Benjamin Chew, to whom the actor entrusted and his defamation suit against Amber Heard for 50 million dollars. This expert received her Ph.D. from Northern Illinois University in 1991, and since then, she has stood out for dominating the field of falsely accused persons.

Thus, he jumped onto the public scene when the true crime premiered in 2015 ‘Making a Murderer’. This two-season documentary series exposed the case of Steven Avery, who was charged with sexual assault and exonerated 18 years after his incarceration, only to be later charged again with murder.

This news comes after representatives of Johnny Depp they managed to get hold of the mobile phone of the ‘Aquaman’ star in order to prove whether the photos of his assault were fake.

Last March, the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saw how he denied his appeal in the lawsuit against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”. The judge in the case rejected the complaint.

