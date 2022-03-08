Jennifer Lawrence recounts her terrifying experience on a plane: “We were all going to die”

Jennifer Lawrence He has lived moments full of action in many of the filming of the films in which he has participated. But it seems that the scariest moment that has lived is not an action scene of ‘The Hunger Games‘ nor in ‘Mother’, but it happened during a flight.

And it is that this experience has marked much to the actress, that remember the panic that lived during that private plane flight: “The only thing left in my seat it was my skeleton“, begins counting Jennifer in Vanity Fair.

After this, Jennifer reveals how she felt that moment: “We were all just going to die. I started writing mental notes to my family, you know,’I’ve had a great life, sorry‘. I felt guilty. Everyone was going to be very sad.”

“And oh God, Pippi (her dog) was with me and that was the worst part. Here’s a little thing that never asked to be a part of all this,” adds Lawrence.

Then Jennifer explains: “I started to pray. Not the God I was raised with, because he is a scary and judgmental guy. But then I thought, ‘Oh God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a victim who got burned, it’s going to be painful, but we may survive‘”.

Finally, Jennifer ends by joking about this very traumatic experience: “‘Please Jesus let me keep my hair. Take me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t make me bald.”

Jennifer Lawrence boasts of pregnancy through the streets of New York

Last September Jennifer Lawrence surprised the world after announcing that he was expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. Both have been married since 2019 and it seems that their marriage could not be better.

Now the actress has been seen walking the streets of New York with an outfit in which she shows how does pregnancy feel. In the images you can see Jennifer letting that pregnancy belly show while she gives a walk with her husband.

Surely you are interested in:

Jennifer Lawrence was really high in a scene from ‘Don’t Look Up’