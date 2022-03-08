“It saddens me that we can’t all be”: Steven Spielberg spoke out against leaving 8 Oscar categories outside the live show

UNITED STATES-. steven spielberg loves cinema like nobody else, and does not intend to remain silent in the face of the controversial changes that the Academy decided to adopt in the delivery of the Oscar awards of this year. The committee opted to leave eight categories out of the television broadcast, and hand out those awards before the live show, which the filmmakers did not like at all.

In a conversation with dead line, Spielberg He said that he “does not agree with the decision made by the executive committee” to award eight prizes before the live show, images that will later be edited on the official broadcast. “I firmly believe that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. We all make films together, we become a family in which one craft is as indispensable as the next, ”she expressed.

“I feel like at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same page bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we can. And that means to me we should all sit together at the live dinner table at 5.” Spielberg in reference to the usual schedule of the ceremony.

Spielberg was blunt with the Academy

“Without John Williams, Jaws would wear dentures. With West Side Story, when Tony sings ‘Tonight’ with Maria, without (production designer) Adam Stockhausen, he would be singing it on a stepladder and she would be on the scaffolding, all on an empty soundstage,” he continued. Spielbergwho, 19 times nominated for Oscar and three-time winner, this year he is nominated for Best Director for West Side Story.

“We all come together to make magic, and it saddens me that we can’t all be on live television watching the magic happen together,” he added. Spielberg. The categories cut from the broadcast are Best Documentary Short Film, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Music, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live Action Short Film and Best Sound.



