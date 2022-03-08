It is cheaper than the Kia Sportage, it now surpasses it in sales and it is already the SUV of the moment

The arrival of the new KIA Sportage has done nothing but confirm the good work of the Korean brand in our market and in Europe. And it is that the leap in quality of KIA in its latest models it is more than evident.

That yes, the Sportageno matter how much it is a model to be taken into account and that is sure to get many sales, it will have difficulties to end up being the trendy SUV in Spain.

Kia Sportsage 2022

And it is that that honor now has a model that, beware, already ended last year by sweeping: the Peugeot 2008. If it is true that the Toyota C-HR It is the second best-selling model in Spain, the fact that it is a hybrid stops many because of its price. It is not the case of 2008.

The Peugeot 2008, the SUV of the moment ahead of the Kia Sportage

A 2008 that can boast of having one of the best quality/price ratios of the moment. And it is that, as we can well see in quecochemecompro.esthe price of this SUV is now 22,750 euros. A price that leaves it below the 24,100 euros which has as starting price the Sportage.

Peugeot 2008

In this case, yes, in order to have a 2008 With this price and taking advantage of the discount of 1,000 euros, it is necessary to finance the purchase with the French brand. A 2008 that comes as standard more than well endowed. And it has a 1.2 Puretech 100 hp of power A mechanic that, given its size and weight, is more than interesting.

As for its equipment, despite the fact that obviously we will have to go to the top versions to have the latest in terms of technology peugeotthe access already has everything you need today in a model of these characteristics.

A 2008 that, although it is true that at the moment he is behind the Toyota C-HRit is very likely that it will finish the year ahead in terms of sales.