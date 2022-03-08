Is this Reese Witherspoon’s secret twin or her doppelganger? – series news

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress posts an image on her Instagram account that has left us stunned.





The shooting of the second season of Big Little Lies is in full swing thanks to the long-awaited appearance of Meryl Streep in the cast. But the Oscar-winning actress will not be alone, and the main cast of the first season repeats in this new adventure, that is, we will see Reese Witherspoon as Madeleine, Nicole Kidman as Celeste, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie , and Laura Dern as Renata.

Today’s news is starring Witherspoon, and it is that in the middle of the filming of the new episodes, the actress has decided to present to all her Instagram followers the one who has been her double for several years, Marilee.

The young woman, who could well pass for the actress’s sister, has worked with her in five films and now on the set of Big Little Lies. Both would have met in Legally Blonde 2, later their paths would have crossed again in projects like I wish it were true and Water for elephants.

But the million dollar question is: For what moment of the second season of Big Little Lies Is the help of a double necessary? Since the first season closed the novel by Liane Moriarty, We do not know the details of the plot of the next installment but from what has transpired, this will focus on the moments after Perry’s death (Alexander Skarsgard).