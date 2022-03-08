Internal creates a guide with 3 steps to manage obesity

Pablo Pérez, Maribel Pérez and Felipe Isidro.

In the framework of world obesity day that today, March 4, is commemorated throughout the world under the slogan “We all need to act”, internists from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) reiterate that the “Obesity represents a priority and growing public health problem whose approach transcends the health field and requires the involvement of the authorities and civil society”, which must be “understood as metabolic and systemic disease and that it is important to deal with it comprehensive and multidisciplinary and with personalized treatment, individualized and focused on each patient.

To this end and under these premises, the SEMI Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group is launching this Friday the document-guide in infographic formatObesity: Comprehensive assessment and personalized treatment in 3 steps” which summarizes all the aspects that, from the point of view of the specialty of Internal Medicine, are key to its diagnosis and stratification (1), evaluation of associated comorbidities (2) -such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease or sleep apnea, among others-, and for its personalized treatment (3) -including a healthy lifestyle- and ‘physical exercise in obesity’ with a weekly training proposal.

Internists Pablo Pérez Martínez and Maribel Pérez Soto, members of SEMI; and Felipe Isidro, member of the Physical Exercise Group of the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity (Seedo).

Prevalence of obesity in Europe and Spain

As Pérez Martínez recalls, “obesity is a highly complex disease in which multiple factors intervene. Its prevalence has tripled in the last decade, hovering around 20 percent of the world’s population. On Spainis around the 23 percent and in Internal Medicine consultations its prevalence is even somewhat higher. To this day, it is still underdiagnosed and undertreated.

Pérez Soto also spoke along the same lines, recalling that “if we also include overweight data, the most recent statistics show that almost 60 percent of adults in Europe live with pre-obesity, and in Spain 44 percent of men and 31 percent of women are overweight. All of this amounts to about 10 percent of total health spending”. It also emphasizes that “it is necessary to identify new ways of managing obesity from a perspective that is not only clinical, but also political and social.”

Health complications associated with obesity

Obesity plays an essential role in the development of other non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM2), high blood pressure (HBP), dyslipidemia, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, which are the main causes of mortality today.

For this reason, Pablo Pérez reiterates, it is “important to carry out the screening of the main associated comorbidities obesity and overweight, both metabolic and non-metabolic, that negatively affect quality of life, and which, in addition to those mentioned, include sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome, chronic kidney disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, infertility or hypogonadism, gastroesophageal reflux disease and depressive syndrome, among others”. All this means that it should be considered a chronic disease that requires a comprehensive approach and maintained over time.

Lifestyle modification, cornerstone

The modification of eating habits and the promotion of a healthy life style that includes the practice of physical exercise on a regular basis should be the pillar on which the treatment of both overweight and obesity pivots. In this sense, the education is essential and younger ages are critical for this. However, sometimes this approach is not enough and requires a Pharmacotherapy and sometimes even surgery.

Pharmacological treatments currently authorized for the treatment of obesity should be financed according to indications agreed between the different scientific societies and the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare, based on the available scientific evidence”, reiterates Pablo Pérez.

Maribel Pérez also highlights that “it is important recognize obesity as a chronic disease and change the discourse that blames and stigmatizes the person with obesity and forces us to include the patient as the main protagonist in their own treatment with the conviction that they alone cannot solve it”.

Obesity and Internal Medicine

Therefore, obesity is a complex chronic diseasewhich requires a multidisciplinary approach in which the doctor internist should play a relevant role. Attention to people with obesity is an essential part of the comprehensive vision that Internal Medicine provides to the sick person.

“It is necessary that all patients diagnosed with overweight or obesity rreceive quality information on changing eating habits and healthy lifestyles”. In addition, it should be borne in mind that “the fight against social, economic and cultural inequalities are key to its correct approach. Every person with obesity is different. Therefore, an individualized approach, focused on the patient, is necessary”, concludes Pablo Pérez.

Physical exercise in obesity

In the words of Felipe Isidro, “it is necessary to reduce sedentary lifestyle and move more in daily life, as well as improve muscle quality and functionality and, with all this, metabolic health and quality of life”. Thus, performing “a minimum effective dose of exercise: increases strength levels, functionality and cardiorespiratory fitness; improves mitochondrial function and metabolic communication between multiple systems and tissues; prevents sarcopenia and muscle weakness; it decreases chronic inflammation and decreases the risks of falls in older people.”

Finally, in the words of Maribel Pérez, “behind each person with obesity there is a different story that forces us to identify not only dietary factors, but also physical activity and psychosocial conditioning that will eventually play a determining role. not only in weight loss, but in what is the key to success: prevent weight regain.