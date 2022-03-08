Implement Minecraft in your classroom with Microsoft Education

By Strategyandbusiness.net

Starting this Tuesday, March 15, Microsoft will be holding a series of workshops aimed at Spanish-speaking teachers from Latin America.

Are sessions will offer hands-on training for teachers to learn the basics of Minecraft that will allow them from understand how to incorporate this tool into the classroom, even how to design immersive and innovative projects where students can become engineers, designers or coders.

Minecraft: Education Edition is an open world video game that promotes creativity, collaboration, and problem solving in an immersive environment where imagination is the only limit.

Ideal for K-12 students to increase their curiosity and confidence in technologyso it can be a key tool to improve student learning outcomes.

To register for the workshop it is necessary to fill out an online form. Once registered, the teacher can join each session via Teams at the times detailed below:

1. Welcome and activation – Tuesday, March 15

2. Exploring Minecraft – Tuesday, March 22

3. Building Adventures – Tuesday, March 29

4. Collaboration with Minecraft – Tuesday, April 5

5. Minecraft in the classroom – Tuesday, April 12

Schedule Countries

15:00 hrs Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

4:00 p.m. Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama

5:00 p.m. Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia

6:00 p.m. Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina

At the end of the workshop, teachers will be able to become certified Minecraft teachers and receive the corresponding badge. In case of doubts or comments, contact:

Patricia Palomo, ppalomoqestrategica.com.sv, 7787-0845

Alma Martinez, amartinez@estrategica.com.sv