“I believe in the Revocation of Mandate”: Damián Zepeda assured that AMLO’s detractors should participate

Damián Zepeda assured that he will not regret participating in the Mandate Revocation (Photos: Presidency/Cuartoscuro // Senate of the Republic)

Damian Zepedasenator for National Action Party (BREAD), resolved doubts that citizens have supposedly raised in relation to the Revocation of Mandate, the consultative process that will determine whether the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) remains in charge of the federal executive.

Through social networks, Zepeda Vidales pointed out this Monday, March 7, that it is good that a debate is opened around this consultative exercise and that, in his opinion, the dynamics that the National Electoral Institute (INE) the next April 10th it is a positive democratic exercise for Mexican citizenship.

In this sense, the federal legislator attracted two main doubts that revolve in public opinion. Both were described as far from reality and, at the same time, argued based on the rule of law to clarify why these assumptions cannot be applied in Mexico.

“I continue to receive many messages with doubts about the Revocation of Mandate. As you know, I believe in the Revocation of the Mandate, because I think it is very positive that the citizens, if they put a ruler, can remove him if that ruler is not up to the circumstances”

The INE will carry out the Revocation on April 10 (Photo: INE)

With this perspective, the PAN member said he was convinced that the federal administration of the so-called 4T is a bad government and that if there is an opportunity to depose through a participatory and legal exercise, then so be it, “That is why I like the Revocation of the Mandate, because I am a Democrat”.

The first question he clarified was whether with the Revocation there is the possibility of López Obrador being re-elected as president of Mexico, something that was flatly denied and he explained the legal framework that prevents it and how this fallacy does not serve any close context, nor that of Venezuela, since the processes are not related.

“I don’t know where they get that from, but it’s nothing more than imagination. Re-election is prohibited in Mexico, period. No one can be reelected.”

He clarified that the only way for this to happen is for the Congress of the Union to approve by two thirds a constitutional reform in which the head of the federal executive is allowed to exercise his position againwhich has nothing to do with the consultative exercise in April.

“If that doesn’t happen, it’s impossible for someone to be reelected. If that happens, yes you can be re-elected, but that has nothing to do with the Revocation “he added, and proposed, from his role as an opponent, that what there should be is unity among the detractors of the 4T.

The senator for the PAN, Damián Zepeda, defended the exercise of the Revocation of Mandate (Photo: Senate of the Republic)

“They say ‘this is how it happened in Venezuela, they used the Revocation to later re-elect themselves’, lie!”he pointed out, “in Venezuela, to begin with, the dictator lost the revocation”, began with a longer explanation, and since the head of state controlled various institutions, “he committed fraud.” In this sense, Zepeda Vidales reiterated his support and confidence in the INE and reiterated that what happened in Venezuela had nothing to do with the Mandate Revocation process.

The second doubt that he attracted was related to the fact that if AMLO is deposed in 2022, he could seek the presidency in 2024, something that was again denied. “Where do you get that from? Argue with truth, not with lies. No one who has held the presidency can again compete for the presidency of the republic, period. This is what the Constitution says and, in fact, it says something else. He says that the mandate cannot be extended by popular consultation”.

Finally, the senator said that the opposition has nothing to lose, because if the one who stays wins, it does not affect anything, “because he was going to stay until the 24th anyway”; Nevertheless, “If the one who leaves wins, congratulations, you changed the country”.

Under this logic, he said that he will go to participate and closed by saying that if you are one of the citizens who do not agree with the direction of the AMLO administration and do not go to the polls, “yes you will regret not having participated”.

