The doctor burnout is a common theme heard among medical students, interns, residents, and practicing physicians. As we all know, 2021 was a difficult year for many. So how do you keep your mind healthy during your medical residency?

Today many Medicine students they fight with their mental health. While you may not be able to reduce your workload, you can adopt schedules and study regimens that will help you cope well with the stress of medical school.

How to maintain a healthy mind during medical residency?

Here are some tips for maintaining a healthy mind during medical residency.

Make use of a planner

Keeping track of notes and tasks is not easy, hence the need for a planner. Having a planner reverses feelings of exhaustion and stressas it has useful features to help you keep track of your tasks and activities.

stay organized is key to success in medical school. Given the unprecedented growth of digital technology, there are a variety of planners you can use to achieve your goals. Medical residence.

Check your academic calendar

Review the courses you will take throughout the year. Familiarize yourself with your on-call periods and clinical rotations. This will allow you to master your surroundings and relieve stress.

Have a good sleep routine.

Most of the Medicine students they often stay up late reviewing medical cases. Sleep deprivation can lead to obesity and other chronic health conditions. You need to get enough sleep, as inadequate sleep can lead to mental stress and depression.

What Medical Resident, you need to sleep as long as you can to perform well in the institution. Make sure you maintain a good sleep routine.

Join a study group

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with residency work, but working with others has proven to be a good stress mediator. Studying in groups helps you gain insight into topics that might have been giving you trouble. You can also learn new communication study skills and critical thinking.

In addition, it offers you the opportunity to learn from your peers, share ideas and get motivation and emotional support from each other.

Try to keep up with your lectures

Piling up your notes to study later can cause mental stress. Review your notes after each class. This will help you absorb and retain information.

A weekly review of class notes and the creation of relevant flashcards help memorization and learning.

keep in shape

Being in good physical shape has many health benefits. It helps increase memory and helps you sleep better. Exercise also causes a decrease in the incidence of strokes, diabetes and heart disease. Yoga and meditation help clear the mind, encourage focus, and de-stress the body.

It is important that you set time to exercise, as it works wonders for both your physical and mental health. Not only will you relax your nerves but it will make you feel good. You can go for a walk, do aerobic exercise or sit-ups in your room.

Practice a healthy life

Research has shown that a healthy lifestyle is beneficial for the mental health. Make sure you eat healthy foods. Fill up on lots of fruits and vegetables. Avoid carbohydrates and processed foods.

People who eat processed foods are likely to become depressed compared to those who eat healthy. avoid smokinglimit your alcohol consumption and participate in physical activities.

Socialize

Many times, medical students are so busy that they forget to socialize. take some time to connect with loved ones. Take a break from studies to spend time with friends.

Research has shown that interacting with others improves mood and reduces feelings of depression.

seek advice

If you feel depressed, hopeless or frustrated, seek psychological help. Many medical schools have trained counselors and psychiatrists who are available to help students cope with mental stress. Contact them as soon as possible.

Remember, maintain your mental health plays a crucial role in being successful in Medical Residency.

