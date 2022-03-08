How to know the location of someone from WhatsApp without knowing it?

WhatsApp: How to know someone’s location without them knowing it?

Today we will let you know how you can know someone’s location from the WhatsApp application and they don’t know it, so continue reading so you can do it step by step.

So now you can know where a person is without them passing you their Location on WhatsApp.

This time we bring you a trick that will surely be very helpful when you want to know the approximate location of one of your WhatsApp contacts without having to bother and ask.

Although this data may be useful in an emergency, you must remember that tracking the location of a person violates their Privacyso it is best to use this trick when it is extremely necessary and of course asking the other person.

In order to track the location of a WhatsApp contact, you must follow the following steps that we will mention:

You must first search for an image on Google that the person you want to track might be interested in.

Once selected, right click on it and select “Copy Image Address”.

Now go to the IPlogger.org page and paste the link where it says “Paste a link to website or to image that you want to raffle” and click “Short Ten”.

Copy the green link that appears on the left side of ”Your IP Logger link for collecting statics”.

Then send a message to the person whose location you want to know, and paste the link you copied earlier.

Once the person has opened the link, go to the tab on the left that says “Logged IP’s”.

There you will see the time the link was opened, the IP address, the contracted Internet service, country, city, operating system, browser and a location on a map.

Clicking on the map will show you the location of the internet service provider of the user who clicked on the sent link.

Copy the IP address that appears in the second column and now you must enter nordvpn.com, the page that can give you the approximate location of the person.

Paste the IP address you copied into the box that says “Enter the IP address you are interested in.”

And ready, with these steps you will be able to know the approximate address of your WhatsApp contact, since when geolocating the IP it gives you an accuracy of 50 to 98%, and although it does not give you the specific address, a stranger can know the country, state or city where you are.