His fans were right! Ariana Grande gave great news about her next presentation

UNITED STATES.- The latest launch of Ariana Grande It has had a huge impact on social media. It is a live presentation during an official performance in conjunction with I see. In it, the American singer performed one of her greatest hits from her latest album, “pov”. After her great success, she consulted with her followers on what they think would be her next song to perform.

Through their official accounts Twitter and Instagramthe interpreter of “Positions” interacted with his followers to ask him what they think his next Vevo performance will be. Considering that she had not anticipated that there would be another live performance, this question surprised and excited her fans. So in the comments on her post and in the reply to her tweet, her followers named different songs.

Taking into account that Ariana Grande is one of the women with the most followers on Instagram, surpassing 249 million, she obtained a varied number of responses. Although her fans named a large number of songs, some of her most chosen were “Of the table” and “Safetynet”. This afternoon, the celebrity announced that she is the last one that she will interpret for her next performance with Vevo.

Twitter: @ArianaGrande

Apparently, this live presentation has already been recorded, since Ariana Grande He also shared a photo wearing the same outfit as on the previous occasion. But this was not the most exciting thing for her fans, as she also announced that Ty Dolla $ign will be part of this new performance. This has to do with the fact that the rapper was the one who made this single in collaboration with the Pop star.

Unlike her last performance, Ariana Grande did announce in advance when the new live video will be available. In the footer of the post on both social networks, she wrote: “Safety Net tomorrow @vevo @tydollasign”. The news had a huge impact on both platforms. On her Instagram feed, it reached more than three million likes and around 30,000 comments in six hours.