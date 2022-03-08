He made everyone cry! A young woman reinvented Wide Awake on American Idol and deeply moved Katy Perry

UNITED STATES-. During the episode of Sunday, March 6, American Idolthe 25-year-old contestant from Tuskegee, Tennesseetouched the hearts of the judges Lionel richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with her moving life story and amazing voice. She not only talked about her difficult childhood, but also surprised with her exciting reinvented version of the single Wide Awake of the jury of the show.

“My mom, I and my four brothers and sisters were assigned to a dormitory and we had to make that work,” the young woman said, revealing that she and her family lived in a shelter. “I’m the oldest, so I instantly wanted to step up and help. My brother Papi was a really tough, cool, laid back person. I knew we all had it hard, but at some point, it was all too much for my brother,” she recounted.

“That was one of the hardest things my family had to go through. It was hard to decide if paying rent was going to come first because we need a place to live or pay for a funeral because we don’t have our brother anymore. There were times when I didn’t think the rest of the family would come out ahead,” the young woman continued. Before singing, she revealed that her performance was a tribute to her brother.

The contestant made Perry and Richie cry

Your version of Wide Awake deeply moved the jurors, especially perry and richiewho couldn’t hold back their tears. “It was the best song I could find to symbolize my journey and everything I’ve been through in my life. Every song I’ve joined has been for the underdog so people like me know that no matter what happens, you can get through it,” the contestant said.

“You sang with such elegance, beauty, grace and filigree. It’s like you reinvented the song. It’s like your heart is singing through your vocal cords,” he told her. perry to the young woman, moved by the reversal of her successful song. “I am very proud. Tuskegee will never be the same again. I know you landed there for a purpose. You sang a Katy Perry song and turned her into you. Then you made Katy Perry cry.” richie.



