He is Chava, one of the injured red and black men who begged them to stop beating him (VIDEO)

Salvador Silva was one of the fans who strongly attacked after the Querétaro vs Atlas match, the video of his aggression was broadcast on social networks.

Behind the Queretaro vs Atlas bar battledozens of fans of the red and black team were injured, among them, Salvador Silvawho appeared in one of the videos being attacked by a group of Gallos Blancos.

Through social networks, Tania Silva Aguirreshared that she was looking for her brother, who had attended the game of the red and black against the white roosters, however, before the brawl that occurred, she feared for his life.

Shortly after, shared that his brother had been located and he was in a hospital in Querétaro, like some of his friends, who apart from being beatenhad been taken to the prosecutor’s office for the crime of “damage to the property”.

Tania, was sharing images in which his brother is seen unconscious and injuredas well as the videos of the attack on Salvador Silva.

In the video, you can see how he is beaten by “fans” from Querétaro, as well as by a security guard. In the end, one of the assailants jumps on Chava’s head several times, leaving him inert on the ground.

Videos | ? ⚠️Not suitable for all audiences Queretaro vs Atlas; This was one of the attacks on Atlas fans on this tragic day for football and for the country that is in shit. pic.twitter.com/M760IrPblv — CODE BLACK MX (@CODIGO_NEGROMX) March 6, 2022

It should be noted that Chava is the father of 3 children.. On the other hand, Salvador has already reacted, only his brain was inflamed by the blows received and he will be transferred to Guadalajarathis was announced by his sister Tania.