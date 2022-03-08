Gloria Trevi. What was the scandal of the “Clan Trevi-Andrade”?

Everytime that Gloria Trevi faces some kind of scandal, the case of the “Clan Trevi-Andrade”unleashing bickering between his followers and his detractors, who set up debates: Was Gloria Trevi a victim or a perpetrator?

the start of hell

Gloria Trevi from a very young age showed her great talent for music, so her 14-year-old participated in the music and contest program XE-TU of Televisa, which was looking for Lucero’s double, and due to his great resemblance he won and was awarded as prizes the character’s wardrobe and a scholarship for artistic studies at the Televisa Training Center.

It was at the age of 15 that he appeared Sergio Andrade in his life, he was a well-known record producer and artistic representative in the medium and since he met her he immediately involved her in one of his musical projects.

So Trevi, in 1984, was part of the group Painted Mouths which was made up of Raquenel Portillo (Mary Boquitas), Pilar Romero, Mónica Murr and Claudia Rosas, but after releasing their first single, “I can’t forget it” in 1986, the group had already disintegrated due to differences between its members and the record company.

Sergio recruited Gloria again, but now for his solo project, it was so with the release of his second album “Tu Ángel de la guardian” in 1991, which includes songs like “Pelo loose” and “Agárrate”, the catapult to international fame.

On the other hand, the story between Sergio Andrade and Mary Boquitas, who was part of the group Boquitas Pintadas, where Gloria joined, began in 1984 when María Raquenel auditioned with the famous producer and was chosen to be part of the group.

Going unnoticed the subject, María with only 15 years of age, married Sergio, who was 14 years older than her, at that time she was very much in love, after the scandal she has revealed in several interviews that she had to experience various physical abuses and psychological in her relationship with the producer, including the alleged infidelity that her husband had with Gloria.

While on the one hand he had his relationship with Mary, and was successful with Trevi, Sergio Andrade met Aline Hernández who was 13 years old, he began to fall in love with her and married her when she was 15 years old; later in a book titled “The Glory for Hell”, Aline revealed all the abuses that she lived by her side.

the false promises

The reputation that preceded the producer earned him the trust of the families who left their daughters in his hands, under the promise of achieve fame with itit was thus that he began to recruit young girls with hopes of succeeding in the world of entertainment, for this he had as an example the success he had achieved with singers like Lucero and Yuri, whom he also represented at the time, and of course, his great display of stardom was Gloria Trevi.

Thus he recruited Mary Boquitas, Aline Hernández and Gloria Trevi; It is said that she tried to have an affair with Lucero, but this was not possible because the singer’s mother was taking care of her all the time.

Under the yoke of the producer, Trevi and Mary supposedly went out in search of new candidates to make them famous, although in reality it was to be part of the group and satisfy Andrade’s sexual goals.

That is how they recruited Sonia Ríos, Karina Yapor, Marlene Calderón, the sisters Karla and Karola De La Cuesta, Tamara Zuñiga, Liliana Regueiro, Katia de la Cuesta and Wendy Castelo. Of the dozen girls, Andrade had children with six of them, but not all of the babies survived.

Gloria Trevi had a girl with Andrade called ana dalaywho died in Rio de Janeiro on April 13, 1999, and Ángel Gabriel, who some speculate, is the son of the music producer.

The scandal

It was in 1998, when the former Trevi chorus girl, Aline Hernández, published a book called “Glory for Hell” where he revealed that Andrade recruited teenagers with the promise of making them famous, but that in reality he only sexually abused them, in addition to being the first to make public all the atrocities of the then producer.

After that publication, the parents of Karina Yapor, one of the young women of the clan, began to suspect the conditions in which their daughter lived, but when contacting her, she told them that she was studying in Spain, at the Manuel de Failure.

That was the last they heard of their daughter before she disappeared in September 1998, where, not knowing anything about her whereabouts, they began to realize that something bad was happening, especially when in October of that same year, they found out that the Manuel de Falla musical academy did not exist.



EL UNIVERSAL newspaper library.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chihuahua informed them that, in La Casa de los Niños, of the Madrid Institute for Minors, in Spain, they had a child registered as the son of Karina Alejandra Yapor Gómez, who had him in 1997. at 15 years of age and had been abandoned in a hospital in the Spanish capital with a high degree of malnutrition.

After recovering her grandson, (supposed son of Sergio Andrade), Karina’s parents filed a complaint for crimes of kidnapping, corruption, abuse and rape of minors.

It was until 2000, when Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade were arrested in Brazil and Sergio Andrade was sentenced in Chihuahua to seven years and ten months in prison for the crimes of kidnapping, aggravated rape and corruption of minors to the detriment of former showgirl Karina Yapor . While Gloria Trevi and Raquenel Portillo were sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

The success and downfall of the clan

The “Clan Trevi-Andrade”, as the case was called, was gradually being forgotten, Mary Boquitas, who was accused of complicity in Andrade’s crimes, was later found innocent, for which she was released.

After that, he has tried to continue in the entertainment business, but due to the bad reputation that the scandal left him, it has not been easy for him. He participated in “Aventurera” with Carmen Salinas and years later in “A lucky family” by producer Juan Osorio. In March 2020, she was promoting her single “Lo Vas a Pagar Muy Caro.”

For her part, Gloria Trevi was able to rise from that scandal that changed her life, she has reaped many musical successes, fills the forums where she appears and is very loved by thousands of fans, who applaud her courage for having come out of that situation. where, they point out, he was also a victim.

Trevi also has thousands of detractors, who claim that she was not a victim, but the perpetrator of a crime that went unpunished.

“Well, the truth is really hard on me (laughs) I think that for many people that really affects them, but with my reputation, with my name, with my image, based on lies, they did what they wanted to me and They didn’t destroy me, I firmly believe in the saying ‘a pig’s shrieks, butcher’s ears’”, he commented on one occasion to EL UNIVERSAL.

“It is very sad that few artists can speak with as much knowledge of the cause as I do, however, because of those same defamations and slanders and how they distort things and because you always want the victim, if she is a woman, to be the culprit, if because she was beaten it is because she left and is an asshole or if because she defended herself she is a ‘fucking old bitch’ they always have to blame the woman “, he deepened in 2018.

A disturbing video of Sergio Andrade

After serving his sentence, the former manager disappeared from the public scene and after the speech that Gloria Trevi gave at the awards Latin American Music Awards Andrade launched a video on social networks called “This does not stay like this”.

The lyrics of the song talk about the misfortunes and betrayals that he supposedly experienced, it also shows how he self-harms and how a woman is beaten and kills her aggressor.

