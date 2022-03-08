Female empowerment messages in streaming series

It’s time to get together with friends and, together with a glass of red wine, enjoy female empowerment series and movies this March 8, Women’s Day. Hollywood has long been controlled by men and therefore abundant female stereotypes tend to dominate the medium. For example, Mindy Kaling was the only female writer on “The Office” when she started the show.

With the changing times in television, there has been a recent rise in feminist TV shows created by and for women and dealing with real issues facing real women: the list includes Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Ava DuVernay, among others. Best of all, a good chunk of these shows are on one of the world’s most popular streaming services, like Netflix.

“Big Mouth” is an animated show about a group of high school students experiencing puberty. The show delves into the changes that take place in a tween’s body during this magical time, and how it affects him physically and emotionally. The curious thing is that it has several episodes that explore the sexual awakening of its female protagonists. Jessi and Missy learn about their “changing bodies” while being guided by their hormone monster Connie.

“The Good Place” is about a woman who died and ended up in a special place. It is a story of redemption and second chances. The message is that it is never too late to become a genuinely good person. The ladies on this show prove that feminism comes in all its forms.

For example, there is Tahani who on the outside has, or had, the perfect life. She was a millionaire, she has a lot of friends and her body fit her, but she constantly seeks the approval of her parents and also lives in the shadow of her somewhat more successful sister. Tahani’s journey throughout the show is learning to love herself and be confident in herself.

Comedy can also empower women

“Lady Dynamite” is a comedy series that tells the true story of Maria Bamford and her recovery from a mental breakdown. The message of this series is that people can go wrong a lot, but it’s up to them to find their way back. Maria is facing a mental health crisis due to all the pressures in her life. The program tries to make her learn to recognize her mistakes and move on without repeating them.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is about a woman freed from cult imprisonment and trying to live as close to normal a life as possible in New York City. This show is, at heart, the story of a girl finding herself after being trapped by patriarchal religious idealism, symbolized by the cult that Kimmy leaves.

And it is very funny also between the absurd comedy. It is about optimism when facing difficulties. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” destroys the idea that feminists are bitches. Kimmy is sweet and almost like a Disney princess, if Disney princesses shared two rooms with a gay wannabe Barbra Streisand.