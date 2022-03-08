Father of Atlas fan assaulted, thought he was dead

Jesus Hernandez Tellez

Guadalajara / 07.03.2022 14:51:41





Saturday afternoon and he played with his friends in the West of Guadalajara, Suddenly a video he saw on his cell phone changed his life, he had to pack his suitcase and head to Querétaroin search of his son, an Atlas fan who attended La Corregidora Stadium.

Salvador Silva attended La Afición and detailed the last hours since he learned of the attacks against his son and his friends.

“We are here with the problem of my son who came to Querétaro to watch the game on Saturday and later we realized what was happening in the stadium and my wife and sister-in-law came, as my son had had his cell phone had no communication with him and we came with uncertainty about what had happened and a friend of my son ran like crazy and was able to tell us and that’s why we came here to the hospital”.

What did you think when you saw the videos?

“We didn’t know anything until we communicated with his friend, I was playing in the Occi playing and a friend showed me what was happening in Querétaro and oh dear and I remembered that my son was here and we came to hell, we didn’t know nothing, my wife saw it that way and I couldn’t see it and she told me he was like dead, all beaten up, naked, bad, yesterday, Monday, I had to be with him, he was sedated and his face was very swollen, last night he hugged me and he can’t see because his eyes are closed from the goals and thank God and thanks to the doctors who have kept him wonderful. I can’t talk about the people in the stadium, I don’t know, I wasn’t here, many people tell me that They are embarrassed by what happened on Saturday, but thank God today they will feed him and the most important thing is that there is no fracture in the head and we are waiting for what happens”.

Now it is her turn to wait for her son to improve, for the doctors to discharge him, although she says she is not in a hurry, she will wait until Chavita is 100% recovered.

“I have heard from social networks that they would send a helicopter and they said that Canelo would send help and that doctors from Guadalajara would come, we still do not know when he will be discharged, I am not in a hurry and that the best thing is that he is here until he improves” .

