Exatlón México: They reveal the eliminated ones who refused to return to the All Star

Amazing! The Exathlon Mexico All Star revived the interest of the fans after presenting an interesting sports competition between the best athletes of its history, which has been seasoned with constant controversy, in fact, will last longer and it will be necessary to have new reinforcements, although some eliminated already refused to return.

The production had planned that the sixth season of the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique would last only three months, however, there are leaks that ensure that se would extend until the end of April or the beginning of Mayhence the new search for athletes.

