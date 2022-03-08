Exatlón México: They reveal the eliminated ones who refused to return to the All Star

Amazing! The Exathlon Mexico All Star revived the interest of the fans after presenting an interesting sports competition between the best athletes of its history, which has been seasoned with constant controversy, in fact, will last longer and it will be necessary to have new reinforcements, although some eliminated already refused to return.

The production had planned that the sixth season of the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique would last only three months, however, there are leaks that ensure that se would extend until the end of April or the beginning of Mayhence the new search for athletes.

In this sense, the Analista TV channel announced that the blues would have the possibility of ‘reviving’ one of their eliminated, however, none would have agreed to the new invitationcompletely unexpected news, although spoilers claim that the door will remain open.

It is important to note that fans of the program expected to see again Marysol Cortés, champion of the fifth seasonThere is one of the most outstanding contenders, who had to leave in the first week of the All Star due to family problems.

Who will be the sixth eliminated from the Exatlón México All Star?

Last Sunday March 6 Anne Lake he fell in a series of decisive battles against Heliud Pulido and Doris del Moral, so he joined the group of eliminated they are in Marysol Cortés, Ernesto Cázares and Ximena Duggan.

And just a few hours later, the Analista TV channel leaked what will be the sixth eliminated from the Exatlón México All Star, it would be about Doris, who recently suffered an injury; most likely that is the reason why he will leave.

However, it will be necessary to check the information next Sunday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. by the Azteca UNO signal.

DRM