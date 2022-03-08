Due to a possible embargo against Russia, world stock markets fall and oil prices soar

Today they have been fired oil and natural gas pricesdue to the possibility of a possible Western embargo on the Russian energy sector.

This situation has caused the fall of the stock markets, and they fear a slowdown in the world economy.

Yesterday night, the Brent barrel price of the North Sea has touched 140 dollars, close to its absolute record of 147 thousand 50 dollars of July 2008.

This is a consequence of the declaration of the Secretary of the United States, Anthony Blinkenin which he said that Washington and its allies are discussing a ban on energy imports from Russia.

The price of natural gas again broke a historical record in the European market, rising more than 60 percent to 345 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Russiawhich can also be sanctioned in this sector, supplies 40 percent of European gas imports.

For its part, gold-a refuge value in times of uncertainty – briefly topped the $2,000 an ounce mark.

After registering falls of 4 to 6 percent on Friday, European stock markets reopened in the red on Monday. By 0930 GMT, Frankfurt was down 3.11 percent, Paris 3.33 percent, Milan 3 percent, London 1.58 percent and Madrid 3.32 percent.

This Monday, Asian stock markets already recorded heavy losses due to the effect of the conflict in Ukraine. Tokyo lost 2.94 percent, falling to its lowest level since November 2020, while Shanghai lost 2.17 percent. The losses in Hong Kong they were even worse at 3.87 percent.

Although Russian oil and energy are not directly sanctioned, at the moment, they hardly find any buyers, which seriously disrupts world supply.

“Short of a ceasefire, there is nothing in the offing to stop” the surge in oil prices, says a National Australia Bank note published on Monday.

“The rise in oil and raw material prices will probably force European economies to ration consumption and this will weigh on the economic recovery and company profits in 2022,” estimates Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at the Swissquote bank.

On his side, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) he had warned that an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine would have “devastating” consequences globally.

“While the outlook for economic growth is bleak, the inflation situation is even worse, as energy and agricultural commodity prices have soared since the beginning of the year, and this toxic cocktail poses a huge problem for consumers. central banks” estimates Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Metal prices did indeed continue to rise, with aluminum and copper posting record prices on Monday.

Around 8:00 GMT, the ton of aluminum for delivery in three months reached 4,073.50 dollars in the London metal market (London Metal Exchange, LME).

Hours earlier, the ton of copper reached the historical price of 10,845 dollars, before reaching 10,777 dollars around 08:00 GMT.

nickel price It didn’t break its 2007 record, but it rose 25 percent to $36,800.

Against this backdrop, traders will monitor the US consumer price index for February on Thursday and will pay close attention to the conclusions of the US monetary policy meeting. European Central Bank (ECB)the same day.

In this context of geopolitical uncertainty in Europein the currency market the euro fell sharply against the dollar, falling to 1.0867 dollars (-0.56 percent).