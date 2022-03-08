Devin Booker explains why his relationship with Kendall Jenner is not “difficult”

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are usually very secretive when it comes to their relationship, however, the NBA star recently he opened up a bit about his girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The Phoenix Suns player was asked if it is “difficult to be the center of attention” in his personal life when dating Kendall and he shared a very sincere answer: “I wouldn’t say difficult. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that rolled off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always like that, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”Booker said.

“I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact I can have on this world, the younger generation below me, and the kids who look up to me.”he added.

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 after weeks of romance rumors. They celebrated their one year anniversary in June 2021 with a series of Instagram Story posts.

Booker talks about the last meeting he had with Kobe Bryant

In another part of his interview with WSJDevin shared a story about the last meeting he had with the late Kobe Bryant, who told him to “be legendary.”

“It was the advice that Kobe left me in the little time I spent with him in our last game playing against each other. He left it with a mark on my shoe and wrote it: ‘Be legendary’. And he didn’t just write it on the shoe and signed it for me, but also told me about it and explained the steps it will take to get there.”Booker said.

“Kobe has always been an inspiration, so hearing it in his voice and seeing it in his handwriting on the shoes keeps me motivated.”he added.