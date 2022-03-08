Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, together in a special for the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter’ on HBO Max

In November 2001, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was released, the film that kicked off one of the most important film sagas of recent decades.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) became the most famous children in the world in the early 2000s and their fame would increase even more until the end of the movies with ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’.

Since then the three actors have not been seen together again from ‘Harry Potter‘ in a public way but, now, 20 years later the potterheads will enjoy this moment who have been waiting so long.

And it is that, HBO Max has announced what is preparing a special called ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts‘ where Daniel, Emma and Rupert will see each other’s faces again to remember some of the most magical moments they experienced during these years.

“For the first time in history, the cast legendary came back to the place where the magic began. ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International launch soon”, reads the tweet with which the streaming platform has made the announcement.

The release date is January 1, 2022 around 24:00 in the United States, for now we don’t know when exactly it will be released in Spain, the only thing they say is that it will be “soon”.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint aren’t the only cast members invited to this very special reunion. Thus they have confirmed everyone these actors of the saga: Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny), Matthew Lewis (Neville), Evanna Lynch (Luna), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), and Mark Williams ((Arthur Weasley).

