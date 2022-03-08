!! Congratulations!! María Becerra shared one of her latest achievements as an artist

ARGENTINA – Maria Calf He is one of the most important figures in the entire Argentine territory. In recent years, the native of Quilmes has been among the most outstanding of the genre. This is how the artist has shown that she has plenty of talent to take over the music industry. A detail that has helped him to position himself internationally.

After releasing her debut album “Animal,” the “Mi debilidad” singer went on an impeccable concert tour in her hometown. There were more than 22 events. However, she is expected to perform on March 10 in Chile, as part of the promotion of her new work “La nena de Argentina”. Her fans adore her and she is quite clear about it.

just three days ago, Maria Calf premiered a new theme in the company of Prince Royce. On this occasion, the 22-year-old surprised her audience with a sticky bachata. So far, the song “I hope” is close to reaching four million views, only on the YouTube platform.

María Becerra celebrated the success of her impeccable work

In the midst of all the success she has been having, the renowned interpreter resorted to the stories of her official profile of Instagramwhere she is followed by more than eight million people, to celebrate her placing first on the list of most listened to artists in Argentina published by Spotify. This corresponds to last February 25 until March 3.

A) Yes, Maria Calf positioned himself above other great figures such as Duki and Bad Bunny. It should be noted that the singer of “Wow wow” was the most listened to Argentine throughout the past year 2021. At least from the aforementioned streaming platform. And it is that her fans are faithful followers of her work, to which she puts all her efforts.