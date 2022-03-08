Confirmed Barry Keoghan as the Joker! In TheBatman | News

Matt Reeves has confirmed that the actor brings the Joker to life in the world of Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

The last scene of The Batman left us with more doubts than the Riddler himself; however, Matt Reeves has already come out to give him a spoiler.

In an interview for IGN, the director of Batman clarified the appearance of this character whose face we cannot see, but we can hear his laugh and that appears in the last scene.

“The reason why the Joker is in the film is because of a scene that we cut and it happened earlier in the plot. This isn’t an origin film for Batman, but it does show us his early days as the hero. Actually this film is about the origin of his villains, and for me the character of Barry Keoghan is on his way to becoming the Joker, but he is not yet. And he already has a relationship with Batman ».

Both by his name in the credits of the film, and his appearance on the red carpet in New York, the suspicion that Barry Keoghan would be the Joker had already begun.

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters, and one who has seen the big screen several times, with big-size actors like Heath Leder, Jack Nicholson or, last time, with Joaquín Phoenix in a movie that gave us a corrupted person. by loneliness, mockery and deception.

The question arises, what will Barry Keoghan’s new Joker give us?

Matt Reeves revealed that he will be taking him back to his origins, with a Conrad Veidt-inspired look as Gwynplaine for the 1928 film The Man Who Laughs.

“He has a congenital disease and can never stop smiling. It occurred to me when I was talking about David Lynch’s The Elephant Man. I thought that in this universe his physique was not the result of falling into a vat of chemicals, or having scars that we don’t know where they come from like in the Nolan movies, so I said: what if this comes from birth?

Barry Keoghan has recently come to light with his character as Druig in Marvel’s Eternals, and he left us more than satisfied.