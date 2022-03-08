Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson together in a Christmas movie

Actors Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson have signed on for a mystery Christmas-set movie from Amazon Prime Video.

Surely Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson They are two of the most popular and charismatic actors today, so seeing them together in the same movie will be something shocking. Is about RedOnea mystery action-comedy Christmas story from Amazon Studios.

This project was devised by the president of production of Seven Bucks Productions, hiram garcia. It is also being written by Chris Morgan (Hobbs & Shaw, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and directed by Jake Casdan (Bad Teacher, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). Which means they work on RedOne many trusted people Dwayne Johnson.

For now, not much is known about the plot, except that it will be set at Christmas, and they have not revealed any details of the character of Chris Evans but he sure does a great performance as he has already shown with movies like Back Daggers or being Captain America on Marvel Studios.

Those responsible for the film give more details:

Although the presence of Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson It will be the big claim, we also have to wait for them to come up with a great story. In a recent interview, hiram garcia said: «It is very similar to Hobbs and Shaw, Guardians of the Galaxy and Miracle on 34th Street. He is going to take the Christmas mythology and turn it on its head. Really, it’s hard to find another Christmas movie to even compare it to. I don’t think anything like this has ever been done in that space.”

Dwayne Johnson revealed that: “Our Seven Bucks is very optimistic about our partnership with Amazon Studios, backed with some innovation, some trailblazing, and a lot of positive energy and passion. I have been very impressed with Amazon Studios head Jen Salke and his team’s vision and ambition to create a huge, fun and unique Red One vacation universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson together in the same movie? Supposedly, RedOne It will be released in Christmas 2023.