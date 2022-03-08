César Bono’s daughter confirms that the actor’s health is “very critical” and is in intensive care

After being hospitalized in an emergency for a gastric ulcer that was complicated, actor César Bono was reported in critical condition and in intensive care, his family revealed.

In an interview with El Universal, María Rosa Queijeiro Vigil confirmed that her father is in poor health after a surgery he underwent last weekend; however, he is in recovery and conscious.

“As far as it goes he is awareafter an operation medications are applied to prevent pain and keep people as comfortable as possible, then he is conscious but delicate”, he explained.

Although several hours have passed since he was operated on for a perforation in the duodenum, the 71-year-old comedian’s daughter confirmed that they still do not know how long he will remain in the intensive care unit of the Spanish Hospital located in Mexico City, where he entered since last Wednesday, March 2.

“He is coming out of an operation, he is recovering in intensive care“, shared Maria Rosa.

In addition to thanking the concern of the people, the affection and signs of attention that the whole family has received, he also took the opportunity to once again request blood donors.

“We thank you very much for your interest and prayers. We still need blood donors at the Spanish Hospital”, she expressed.

Last Wednesday, March 2, the Mexican actor and comedian recognized for his character “Frankie Rivers” in the series ‘Neighbors‘ had some complications due to a stomach ulcer that began to bleed, and as explained by his daughter, they made the decision to take him to the emergency services because they could not control the bleeding.

During the past weekend, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed that the actor underwent emergency surgery because had a perforation in the first part of the small intestine that connects to the stomach, which has caused him to fall back into critical condition.

“Last night César Bono’s duodenum was perforated and he had to undergo an emergency operation and today the report is that he is delicate“, detailed the presenter during a broadcast on YouTube.

