Celebrities who have rejected the war in Ukraine

After completing almost 2 weeks since Russia decided to start a military operation inside Ukraine and a war broke out between the 2 countries, there have been several world personalities who have shown rejection of the invasion and attack on the country.

Recently Kim Kardashian was one of the stars who demonstrated her nonconformity through a fashion event. It was Paris Fashion Week, at a Balenciaga parade in which the businesswoman was able to demonstrate her nonconformity, I reported

The brand presented its autumn-winter 2022 collection and the creative director, Demna Gvsalia, showed his support through exclusive shirts with the colors of Ukraine and that the actress Salma Hayek decided to wear. She posed for a photo against Kardashian, who wore an outfit with adhesive bands.

The actress, known for her social causes, sent a message a few days ago through her instagram in which she assured who would work for those affected.

“Like many of you, I pray for the people of Ukraine. My approach, along with my colleagues from Refugees, is that everything possible be done to guarantee the protection and basic human rights“, could be read in the message.

Jared Leto

The Oscar-winning American actor shared a message on his Twitter for his family and friends in Ukraine. Attached to the message, he uploaded a photo with several of his fans from this country.

Cardi-B

The controversial rapper criticized the world leaders who are behind the war. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about”, he said through his Twitter.

Miley Cyrus

The artist remembered Ukraine, as it was one of the countries where she was recording the video clip for her song ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’. .

