Catwalk queens! Bella and Gigi Hadid took over the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris

UNITED STATES-. The Hadid sisters returned to own the show in the Paris Fashion Week. All eyes were on Bella and Gigi Hadid as they swept the runway at the Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show in Vivienne Westwood on Saturday, March 5, who dominated the presentation with the various looks they took to the catwalk.

Bella Hadid wore two theatrical looks from the London designer’s latest collection during the show. One ensemble featured a sage green minidress styled with a dramatic sash and fishnet stockings. The other, which closed the show, was an avant-garde bridal look featuring a corseted tulle minidress adorned with red pom-poms, paired with a matching veil and embellished headpiece.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid He also wore two looks during the parade. A bohemian-inspired outfit featured a heavy orange patterned coat with matching top and headpiece, floral print cape, black mini skirt, and striped leg warmers. In her second appearance, the model brought an elegant and spooky vibe to the show with a draped white dress and a sheer veil that covered her eyes.

The Hadid sisters stole their eyes at Paris Fashion Week

Bella and Gigi Hadid paraded in front of numerous stars present in the VIP audience, including models paris jacksonthe 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson and model Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician father, Stevie Wonder. The sisters have not stopped being the center of attention since the season began in the Milan Fashion Week.

Since the Hadid supermodels landed in the French capital, immediately after finishing their modeling assignments at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023, Bella and Gigi Hadid have racked up countless appearances on the Paris catwalks for shows by top-name brands, such as off-white, Elizabeth Marant, Coperni, Ludovic De Saint Serninand the recent Vivienne Westwood.