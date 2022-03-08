Carla Morrison: cover of Glamor Mexico and Latin America in March 2022

Soon we will celebrate International Women’s Daytherefore, in Glamor Mexico and Latin America we invite Carla Morrison to be one of our inspiring protagonists of our cover of March 2022which celebrates the sorority and to every woman in the world.

Keep reading to know everything what it means for Carla Morrison to be a womanas well as some of the upcoming surprises he has in store for us.

What does Women’s Day mean to you?

It’s funny because it seems to me that the Women’s Day it’s a must because even though we’re here, we’re still alive and involved in a lot of things. Unfortunately, we live in a society that insists on ignoring our presence and what we add to society, so for me this day is the least we deserve. Even so, that same day they do it to us for p%do (they ask why there is no men’s day too).

Total Gucci look.

The Women’s Day It’s a tough day for me. In one way or another, it’s like saying: ‘what the hell that we can all unite and celebrate in one way. Celebrate our achievements

been able to obtain and continue fighting for those we lack, which are a lot. me too

remember many good things and many bad things. So, it is a day that makes me happy and at the same time causes me conflict because I feel that we have to be remembering every year that we exist. It’s hard but I think it’s important to have it and hopefully one day, the Women’s Day be every day. It is a strong but very important date.

What has been the lesson that has empowered you the most?

Being independent as a singer and in the music industry as woman, because I have come this far because of a team of people, but I always have the last word. The last discussion, decision, change of plans, I have it. For a long time I was my own manager, my staff and I myself had to fight for myself. Independence has been difficult as a woman but it has also taken me to very c4bron places: learning to say ‘no’, negotiating and giving myself courage. to say:

‘this does not beat me, this does beat me, I deserve this’.

I have had to be very blunt, very harsh and very direct because there is no other option. I think that independence It has been one of the most enriching experiences.

If you had to change any situation of women in today’s world, what would it be?

We live in a very unfair world for us but I think that what I would most love to change is… (so many things come to mind) that it doesn’t beat me that we constantly feel that when you go down it is a problem. For example, with my husband I use that ‘you know what? I’m in my days, so right now I may be much more sensitive’. And he says to me: ‘I completely understand it’. So, men have that image of ‘the days’ and many women feel that we are broken because we bleed once a month. We are not broken, we give life, life exists for us.