Camila Cabello perreó to the rhythm of Safaera and left little to the imagination with a transparent look

the cuban singer Camila Hair She is determined to have a good time and be successful after her romance with the singer also ended. Shawn Mendes in early 2022.

Despite having gone through difficult personal moments, the year 2022 has also brought joy to the Cuban woman who hopes to release her next album with surprising collaborations.

That’s reason to celebrate, that’s why the Havanna interpreter was unleashed at her 25th birthday party.

Camila Cabello had her birthday on March 3. The next day she celebrated the premiere of her song Bam Bam, along with Ed Sheeran. Those two events were reason enough for the artist to celebrate in style with a 2000s-themed party.

But Camila’s celebration was not the most impressive. Social networks were surprised and furious at the sensual movements of the artist when dancing.

And it is that the former member of Fift Harmony wore a transparent metallic outfit that revealed her underwear.

Taking advantage of the sensuality of her look, she put on sunglasses and recorded herself dancing Safaera, the hit song by Puerto Rican Bad Bunny.

Without hesitation, the Cuban turned around while dancing and to the rhythm of the Bad Rabbit’s reggaeton, she moved her rear guard down, leaving all her followers shocked.

The video posted on his Instagram account did not go unnoticed. A few hours after posting it, the reel reached more than 4 million views and accumulates more than 7,800 messages.

“You set fire to the track, queen. Safaera now makes sense”, “Seeing you dance Safaera was all she needed to see. You made me happy on Sunday”, “This video is addictive”, were part of the comments on the singer’s publication.

The artist will premiere the next April 8 his new album “Familia”. The song with Ed Sheeran is just a preview of what the explosive Cuban has prepared for her audience.