Camila Cabello gives details about her breakup with Shawn Mendes – Periódico Zócalo

Mexico City.- It was last November 18 when the singers Camila Hair and Shawn Mendez they announced that their relationship had ended, after two years.

Although at the time they made the announcement through a joint statement published on their social networks, and indicating that it was by mutual agreement, now the interpreter of “Havana” has delved deeper into the subject in an interview he offered to Apple Music 1’st new music daily.

Cabello, who turned 25 on March 3, has attributed the end of the relationship to a change in their life prospects.

“ My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life, as well as those years that we were dating. Even while writing this album, and now. I feel like my focus is really on, ‘How can I become a whole person?’”

Camila assured that today it is in her objectives to answer: how to live a happy life and have a healthy and happy relationship.

“ I did a lot of therapy and my goals have changed, even now that I’m in promotion, if I’m not having fun, what’s the fucking point? As I get older, what I want in the first place varies, and I feel like it did for both of us.

“ Because we both started so young, we’re also learning how to be healthy adults, and that sometimes means your number one goal isn’t always your career.”

The singer also assured at the beginning of the talk that she loves Shawn.

“ I feel like I have nothing but love for him and this song is mostly about: ‘ok, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life, whether it’s a break up, or a divorce, or the break up of a friendship’, I hope this can be as it is now, but things change”, thus leaving out the idea that the end of the relationship was on bad terms.

Cabello’s next album will be released on April 8, and it includes the song “Bam Bam”, which is dedicated to the end of their relationship.

In the first verses of the song you can see the process that pelo has gone through: “You said you hated the ocean, but now you’re surfing. I said I would love you for life, but I just sold our house.”

It was shortly after announcing the break that Mendes He shared some images surfing on Instagram, a fact to which the singer refers. In addition, she sold the mansion that the couple shared in The Angels.