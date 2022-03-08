Big Bang Theory actress to star in key role in George Clooney movie

The Big Bang Theory ended almost three years ago on CBS, but its cast is still immersed in show business. One of the most remembered comedy actresses who played a character close to Sheldon Cooper, she will start a new stage in her career starring in the new George Clooney movie.

The Big Bang Theoryone of the most successful sitcoms on television in recent decades, ended in May 2019 after remaining on the air for twelve long seasons through the broadcast network CBS since it premiered at the end of 2007. Almost three years after its end, the cast members have not stopped starring in new projects.

Big Bang Theory actress to star in George Clooney movie

Fans will remember that in the first season of The Big Bang Theory, the series created by Chuck Lorre presented for the first time in the situation comedy to Courtney Henggelerremembered for playing the sister of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Missy. A character that was referenced for almost the entire series until she returned with the latest installment of the show.

Courtney Henggeler’s most recent job is playing Amanda, the wife of Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) in the successful series of the streaming platform NetflixCobra Kai, a character that has been maintained since the first season of the series that serves as a sequel to the Karate Kid saga. The former star of The Big Bang Theory now has a new challenge in her sights that promises to take her career to another level.

And it is that the actress Courtney Henggeler, will get into the skin of one of the characters of the new film directed by the Hollywood star George Clooneywhich will be named “The Boat Boys” and which will be about an Olympic feat remembered around the world. A feature film that tells the story of the men’s rowing team at the University of Washington in the mid-1930s, who overcame adversity not only to represent the United States in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, but to win the gold medal in its category.

In the new project, the interpreter of Missy in The Big Bang Theory will put herself in the shoes of Hazel Ulbrickson, the wife of Coach Ulbrickson, the rowing technician who led the team to Olympic glory. Star Wars actor Joel Edgertonis in charge of interpreting it.

Along with Courtney Henggeler and Edgerton, the cast of George Clooney’s film, “Boys on the Boat”, the actor from Fantastic Beasts, Callum Turner; the actor of Mare of Easttown, Jack Mulhernthe star of EastEnders, Sam Strike and the actor from amsterdam, Luke Slattery.