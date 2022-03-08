Ben Affleck Didn’t Think He Could Direct ‘Gone Girl’ Because It Was Too ‘Annoying’

Ben Affleck has directed a variety of movies in his long career as a filmmaker. From The city for gone baby gone, the batman vs superman star has shown that there are many genres he can juggle.

But when it comes to a movie starring himself, girl gone, Affleck doubted he could direct it. If only because he found girl is gone too upset

It was hard for Ben Affleck to get into the mindset of his ‘Gone Girl’ character.

girl is gone Director David Fincher chose Affleck to play Nick Dunne due to Affleck’s previous experience with the press. Given the missing girl Nick was constantly under media scrutiny, Fincher considered Affleck’s experience a major asset to the character.

“The baggage that he comes with is very useful for this film. I was interested in him primarily because I needed someone who understood the stakes in the kind of public scrutiny Nick is subject to and the absurdity of trying to resist public opinion,” Fincher said in an interview with Film Comment (via via Collider). “Ben knows this, not conceptually, but from experience.”

But playing Nick wasn’t easy for him. Argo filmmaker.

“He feels that he is dissatisfied and being asked to do more than he should, and he is frustrated and resents his wife. She resents him,” Affleck said according to Reuters. “He was trying to get into that mindset of recrimination and resentment, which was dark and hard and ugly.”

Ben Affleck Couldn’t Direct ‘Gone Girl’ Because It Was Too ‘Annoying’

In an interview with Husam Sam Asi, Ben Affleck discussed the differences between acting and directing.

“Directing gives you a greater sense of ownership,” Affleck said. “You have to get to tell every part of the story. But it also requires more investment. It is much more of your time. You have to really love him.”

But when it comes to the idea of ​​directing girl gone, the Oscar winner believed he was more up Fincher’s alley.

“I don’t think I could have directed this movie. It’s too dark, it’s too disturbing in a way. David, he loves those things. He feeds off of it,” he continued.

But while Affleck couldn’t see himself directing the film, Fincher was one of the reasons he starred in it.

“Working with a really interesting and important director is the most attractive thing,” Affleck said. “Because I wanted to be able to learn from him, learn some tricks, find things that he could steal, more and more as an actor I find that it’s all about the director. You find a director you want to work with, that’s the way to do it. That’s the best bet you can make.”

Why Playing The Lead Role In ‘Gone Girl’ Was Liberating For Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has made a career playing Hollywood leading men. But he discovered that being the protagonist of girl is gone particularly liberating, as Nick Dunne was unlike other leads he’s played with strict guidelines.

“The really liberating thing was… usually when you’re playing a lead and you’re the lead in the movie, there are kind of unspoken rules. You know, you have to be a good person, you have to be a leader, you have to be smarter than everyone in the room, you have to…give people steely stares and that kind of thing,” Affleck told NPR.

Nick Dunne stood out in this regard.

“And in this case, that didn’t affect us at all. The whole idea of ​​sympathy was thrown out the window. And I thought he was really exciting and liberating as an actor because you didn’t know where this guy was going to go,” he confided.

