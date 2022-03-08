Ben Affleck Didn’t Think He Could Direct ‘Gone Girl’ Because It Was Too ‘Annoying’

Ben Affleck has directed a variety of movies in his long career as a filmmaker. From The city for gone baby gone, the batman vs superman star has shown that there are many genres he can juggle.

But when it comes to a movie starring himself, girl gone, Affleck doubted he could direct it. If only because he found girl is gone too upset

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker