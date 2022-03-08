Becky Lynch will not appear tonight on WWE Raw due to being hospitalized

“Sadly I won’t be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take my greatest weapon from me, the spoken word, damaging my larynx.

She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll come for her next week.

You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

Lynch defended her Raw Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the main event of WWE’s non-televised Road To WrestleMania show yesterday in Allentown, PA. The Irish woman accuses her rival at WrestleMania Saturday of being the cause of her hospitalization. WWE is expected to offer more details about it during the broadcast of Monday Night Raw tonight.

