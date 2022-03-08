BBVA, Banorte, Santander and Banamex, with more complaints: Condusef

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has released a list of banking institutions that they had more claims by customers, this during 2021.

The main complaints or claims, were unrecognized consumption, unrecognized electronic transfers, and unrecognized charges. We tell you which were the banks that presented the most accusations.

Which banks had the most complaints

The first thing you should know is that a total of 155,959 claims were received until December 2021. The banks that had the most complaints are:

BBVA

Banorte

Santander

Citibanamex

Similarly, the Condusef pointed out that credit cards were the ones that had a higher percentage of favorable resolution for users, with 46 percent. Other banks that join the list of complaints are: Banco Mercantil del Norte, Scotiabank, HSBC, BanCoppel, Banco Azteca and Banco Inbursa.

These 9 banks together had a total of 147 thousand 714 claims, which is equivalent to 94.7% of the banking sector. Another of the data revealed by Condusef is related to the rate of claims.

For every 10,000 contracts, Scotiabank had 12 claims, Inbursa had 9 claims, and HSBC and Banorte had 8 claims each. The purpose of this index is to compare banks regardless of their size or market share.

Mexico City was where the largest number of claims were filed during 2021, with a 20% share of a total of 29,086 claims. Other entities that joined these complaints are Jalisco with 9,108 claims, 6% of the total.

For their part, the products that had the most complaints are:

Credit card

Debit

Personal credit

Finally, the institutions that had a higher percentage of resolution of these complaints in favor of users are Citibanamex, Banco Inbursa, BBVA and BanCoppel.

